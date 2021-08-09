Arizona Cardinals, BetMGM Announce Deal; 1st NFL Team with Sportsbook at Stadium

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

The Arizona Cardinals reached an agreement with BetMGM that will make the sportsbook the official partner of the franchise.

As part of the announcement, the Cardinals are set to become the first NFL team with a sportsbook inside their stadium. The sportsbook is expected to open ahead of the 2022 season.

Arizona, Illinois and the District of Columbia allow sports gambling to take place on the premises of sports arenas. While many states have passed laws allowing sports gambling, the number that allow onsite wagers at an in-arena sportsbook are still few. (Fans have overwhelmingly flocked to online gambling via apps as their major source of legalized sports betting.)

The NFL fiercely fought against nationwide legalized sports gambling before losing a 2018 Supreme Court case to the state of New Jersey. Since the court ruling, the NFL has largely changed its tune on gambling as it becomes a ubiquitous part of sports culture.

Sports gambling is set for full legalization in Arizona on Sept. 9.