Shanahan: 'Gonna Be Tough' for Trey Lance to Win 49ers' QB Job from Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance has been impressive so far at training camp, but it doesn't appear he's close to winning the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated it is "tough" to see Lance being QB1 for the start of the season.

“I think it’s gonna be tough for [Lance] to win the job, just in terms of it being two different styles of quarterbacks, and maybe a little different style of offense for both of them,” Shanahan said. “I’d be very surprised if he did with the way Jimmy’s playing. It’d put a lot on a kid to do that. He’s doing everything he can. I’m very impressed with him so far, but I’d be very surprised if that happened.”

