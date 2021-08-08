Adam Cole Rumors: WWE Writers Told to Create Main-Roster Storylines for NXT Legend

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly putting all hands on deck in order to retain Adam Cole.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc) said writers have been instructed to write main-roster storylines for Cole, who is set to become a free agent after SummerSlam on August 21.

Cole has been with NXT throughout his time in WWE, becoming one of the most decorated stars in the brand's history.

His impending free agency led to some speculation he would be soon heading to All Elite Wrestling given he has several ties to the promotion. Cole's longtime girlfriend, Britt Baker, is the AEW women's champion, and he is a former member of the Bullet Club with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

"It's no secret he comes to AEW sometimes and hangs out in the back," Baker said on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. She continued:

"His best friends are the Bucks and Kenny, so he’s got tons of friends there. I know this is going to create probably a little bit of controversy but I would love to work in the same company one day. I think that would make things a little bit easier. With that being said, I’m probably never leaving AEW because that’s my home."

Cole's fit on the main roster has always been a little iffy because guys of his stature are not typically featured at the top of the card in WWE. Meanwhile, AEW has several top stars who do not fit in the traditional WWE mold.

