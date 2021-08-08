Browns Rumors: Latest on Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward Contract Negotiations

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shifted their focus to getting a long-term contract done with cornerback Denzel Ward.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported talks between the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not "heated up," meaning Ward's prospective deal is the likelier of the two to get done.

