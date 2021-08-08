X

    Ciryl Gane Calls Out Francis Ngannou After Beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

    Ciryl Gane is ready to face Francis Ngannou in his next match after winning the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265:

    UFC @ufc

    The new interim HW champ <a href="https://twitter.com/ciryl_gane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ciryl_Gane</a> has something to say 🏆🗣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC265?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC265</a> <a href="https://t.co/VZFP92uA1B">pic.twitter.com/VZFP92uA1B</a>

    "Let's go. Just, let's go," Gane said about a potential bout against Ngannou.

    The current heavyweight champion also weighed in after Saturday's bout:

    Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou

    Impressive performance from Gane !<br>He's now a legit contender.<br>See you soon boy. When you know you know. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ufc265?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ufc265</a>

    Gane defeated Derrick Lewis with a third-round TKO, improving to 10-0 in his MMA career. He should move up in the UFC rankings ahead of Lewis, who was the No. 2 contender and beat Ngannou in 2018.

    Ngannou won the heavyweight title in March with a victory over the UFC heavyweight divison's winningest fighter in title bouts, Stipe Miocic, but failed negotiations over his next fight led to UFC putting together an interim bout. 

    The 34-year-old told TMZ Sports in May he was looking for a bout against two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but if that isn't an option, a unification title matchup with Gane could be next on the schedule.

