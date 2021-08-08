Ciryl Gane Calls Out Francis Ngannou After Beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ciryl Gane is ready to face Francis Ngannou in his next match after winning the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265:

"Let's go. Just, let's go," Gane said about a potential bout against Ngannou.

The current heavyweight champion also weighed in after Saturday's bout:

Gane defeated Derrick Lewis with a third-round TKO, improving to 10-0 in his MMA career. He should move up in the UFC rankings ahead of Lewis, who was the No. 2 contender and beat Ngannou in 2018.

Ngannou won the heavyweight title in March with a victory over the UFC heavyweight divison's winningest fighter in title bouts, Stipe Miocic, but failed negotiations over his next fight led to UFC putting together an interim bout.

The 34-year-old told TMZ Sports in May he was looking for a bout against two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but if that isn't an option, a unification title matchup with Gane could be next on the schedule.