Video: Aaron Donald, Connor Williams Scuffle at Rams, Cowboys Practice

A scuffle between Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams led to the two teams charging the field during a joint training camp practice held in Oxnard, California.

Williams was reportedly faring well against Donald in one-on-one drills prior to the dust-up:

Donald left his mark in practice, however.

The Cowboys were hosting the Rams at their training camp home. The pre-practice expectation was that there would be no fights.

"We have no interest in fights. That's a waste of everybody's time," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Cowboys.com senior writer Rob Phillips.

"Those days, to me, are over. That's not what I'm looking for. It definitely will penalize your team if it happens in a game, so why the hell would you do it in practice? I think Sean feels the same way. We just want the quality work."

As Phillips noted, the two teams got into it in their 2015 joint practice. It happened again Saturday, although it ended without any serious ramifications.