Yankees Rumors: Javy Baez Trade Pursued Before Cubs Moved Star to Mets at Deadline

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

The New York Yankees were in pursuit of shortstop Javier Baez on trade deadline day before the New York Mets eventually acquired the two-time All-Star from the Chicago Cubs.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic provided the report during FS1's Mets at Philadelphia Phillies broadcast on Saturday, noting injuries to Yankees infielders Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu as reasons why New York pursued Baez.

The Yankees were still active at the deadline despite missing out on Baez, notably picking up Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo and Baez's ex-Cubs teammate, first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Despite missing out on Baez, the Yanks have made it work with an infield of third baseman Rougned Odor, shortstop Gleyber Torres, LeMahieu at second and Rizzo at first with Urshela, the usual starter at the hot corner, on the injured list. New York has done very well for itself of late, going 20-8 in its last 28 games and 8-1 since the deadline.

As for Baez, he entered Saturday with 24 home runs, 68 RBI and a .760 OPS. The slick fielder hit a home run in both of the Mets' post-deadline wins since New York acquired him as part of the Cubs' fire sale.

The Mets have struggled of late, however, going 2-5 and falling behind the Phillies for first in the National League East following Philadelphia's 4-2 win over New York on Friday.