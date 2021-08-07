Jessica Springsteen, Team USA Win Olympic Silver Medal in Equestrian Jumping

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Jessica Springsteen has found a way to one-up her parents.

The 29-year-old, who is the daughter of musicians Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, was part of the United States equestrian team that won a silver medal at the Olympics on Saturday.

"I had really high hopes coming in today," Springsteen told reporters after the final. "It really gave me a lot of confidence and the ability to have big dreams of riding with them, so I'm just so excited."

Steve Van Zandt, who has played in the E Street Band with Bruce Springsteen since 1975 and Scialfa since 1984, tweeted about Jessica's accomplishment:

The Americans lost out to Sweden in a jump-off in the team jumping finals.

All six riders on both teams completed their round without a penalty, but Sweden's final time of 122.90 seconds was slightly faster than the American squad at 124.20 seconds.

Team USA advanced to the final after finishing fifth in qualifying. In the final, the Americans and Swedish team posted identical scores with eight faults each.

Laura Kraut and McLain Ward, Springsteen's teammates, are Olympic veterans. Kraut previously won gold in the equestrian team jumping at the 2008 Games. Ward is now a four-time Olympic medalist.