James Borrego, Hornets Reportedly Finalizing Multiyear Contract Extension

The Charlotte Hornets and head coach James Borrego are reportedly finalizing a multiyear contract extension ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Saturday. Further details were not released.

Borrego signed a four-year contract with the Hornets in May 2018 that would have expired after next season.

The 43-year-old New Mexico native has helped guide the team through a rebuild, posting a 95-124 record across three seasons. Charlotte reached the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with a 33-39 mark in 2020-21 but was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.

Borrego, a forward at the University of San Diego from 1998 through 2001, started his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater for two seasons.

He made the jump to the NBA as an assistant video coordinator for Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and became an assistant coach until 2010. Along with a second stint with the Spurs, he also made stops with the New Orleans Hornets and Orlando Magic before being hired by Charlotte. He compiled a 10-20 record as the Magic's interim head coach during the 2014-15 campaign.

Borrego told reporters after the Hornets were eliminated from the play-in tournament that their poor finish to the season—including losses in the final six games—could help:

"Every great team, every great player has been hit in the mouth to close the season—every one of them. I have yet to see a player or organization from day one where they come out and are just rolling. It just doesn't happen. This is the fire you have to go through—and we're in that fire right now. It's disappointing, it hurts and it's frustrating, but this is what gets you up in the summertime to get in the gym, get in the weight room and get better."

Charlotte has built a promising core of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, and this offseason it reportedly added Kelly Oubre Jr., selected James Bouknight with the 11th pick in the draft and traded for Kai Jones, whom the New York Knicks drafted at No. 19.

In turn, Borrego and the Hornets will be expected to take another step forward in 2021-22.