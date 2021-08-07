Allyson Felix Becomes Most Decorated Track Athlete in US History With 4x400m Gold

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Allyson Felix became the most decorated American Olympic track athlete Saturday by helping the Team USA women's 4x400-meter relay team win the gold medal at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Felix, whose 11th Olympic medal broke a tie with Carl Lewis, ran the second leg and pushed the U.S. to the front of the field with a 49.38-second split. Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu ran the other legs as the Americans won the race by nearly four seconds.

"For me, I just really came out at peace, and I wanted to soak it in completely," Felix told reporters.

