Olympic Baseball 2021: Dominican Republic Beats South Korea to Win Bronze Medal

The Dominican Republic scored five runs in the eighth inning to surge past South Korea in a 10-6 win Saturday to capture the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics' baseball tournament.

Juan Francisco, Johan Mieses, Julio Rodriguez all homered as the Dominican Republic captured its first baseball medal at the Olympics. Its previous best finish was sixth in 1992.

South Korea reached the semifinals with just one loss in the event before dropping three straight games, including losses to Japan and the United States, to miss the podium after winning gold the last time baseball was contested in the Summer Games in 2008.

