Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Derek Carr 'One of Most Hated QBs for No Reason'

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said Friday he's not sure why Derek Carr has so many critics, but he's eager to help the quarterback prove them wrong during the 2021 season.

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network passed along Jacobs' full comments:

Carr is coming off a strong 2020 campaign that saw him complete 67.3 percent of his throws for 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 16 games. He ranked 11th in ESPN's Total QBR (71.0) and received a rock-solid 84.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 30-year-old Fresno State product is under contract through 2022 as part of a five-year, $125 million deal.

Yet, despite his standout 2020 season and the fact he's under contract, he hasn't garnered the same level of outside respect as many other franchise quarterbacks. In addition, the Raiders were frequently linked to a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers before he agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for 2021.

Carr, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, can change the narrative by leading Vegas on a deep playoff run.

The Raiders have only reached the postseason once since the quarterback was drafted in 2014, and they were eliminated right away in the Wild Card Round in 2016.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carr told Rachel Gossen of the team's official website on Wednesday he feels "free" heading into the 2021 season and has a singular goal in mind.

"There's been one demand, and that's holding up that Lombardi Trophy," he said. "That's all I care about is holding that trophy up. ... We've seen the three trophies every time we walk in and I stare at them all the time. I can't imagine anything cooler than that in football. The demand is excellence."

Carr, Jacobs and the Raiders kick off the regular season Sept. 13 when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.