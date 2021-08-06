X

    Justise Winslow Signs 2-Year Contract with Clippers After Stints with Heat, Grizzlies

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 7, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a two-year deal with swingman Justise Winslow on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Winslow has a real opportunity to impact the lineup with Kawhi Leonard out to start the season. When healthy – which is he now -- he’s shown great flashes in Miami and Memphis.

    Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

    The No. 10 overall pick in 2015 out of Duke was limited to just 26 games last season while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies. That came a year after Winslow suffered a hip injury in practice that ended his season after 11 games. Yet when he's been healthy and consistently playing, Winslow has provided solid depth and versatility for his clubs. 

    In 2018-19, while with the Miami Heat, Winslow averaged a career-best 12.6 points and 4.3 assists with 5.4 rebounds per game in 66 contests. 

    Now he'll get an opportunity to prove he can regularly put up those numbers on a Clippers team looking to return to the Western Conference Finals in 2021-22. 

    At 25 years old, Winslow should be entering his prime as he joins a roster loaded with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac. 

    As Los Angeles prepares to make another deep postseason run, Winslow will be called on to help create mismatches across the floor and give head coach Ty Lue a number of options in the rotation. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!