Justise Winslow Signs 2-Year Contract with Clippers After Stints with Heat, Grizzlies

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a two-year deal with swingman Justise Winslow on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2015 out of Duke was limited to just 26 games last season while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies. That came a year after Winslow suffered a hip injury in practice that ended his season after 11 games. Yet when he's been healthy and consistently playing, Winslow has provided solid depth and versatility for his clubs.

In 2018-19, while with the Miami Heat, Winslow averaged a career-best 12.6 points and 4.3 assists with 5.4 rebounds per game in 66 contests.

Now he'll get an opportunity to prove he can regularly put up those numbers on a Clippers team looking to return to the Western Conference Finals in 2021-22.

At 25 years old, Winslow should be entering his prime as he joins a roster loaded with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac.

As Los Angeles prepares to make another deep postseason run, Winslow will be called on to help create mismatches across the floor and give head coach Ty Lue a number of options in the rotation.