Giannis Antetokounmpo Offering Hotel Stays for People Impacted by Greece Wildfires

AP Photo/Michael Varaklas

As wildfires continue to devastate Greece, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is offering hotel accommodation to people who have been displaced from their homes.

Per Harris Stavrou of Sport24, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP is offering accommodations in at least 87 hotel rooms for two to three nights through the Giant Heart project.

According to Lefteris Papadimas and Costas Baltas of Reuters, emergency crews have been battling wildfires near the Athens area that broke out because of extreme heat and high winds throughout the country this summer.

Agence France-Presse (h/t The Guardian) noted at least 150 houses have been destroyed by the fires.

“We’re waging a battle of the titans!” Nikos Hardalias, Greece's deputy minister for civil protection, told reporters. “The hardest is still to come.”

Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Athens before coming to the United States to play professional basketball. The two-time NBA MVP continues to visit his home country every offseason.

Prior to being drafted by the Bucks in 2013, Antetokounmpo began his professional career in Greece with Filathlitikos.