Warriors' Updated Roster, Salary Cap After Andre Iguodala Contract

Looking to fill out their roster around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors are bringing back a player who was instrumental in their five-year run of success from 2014-19.

Andre Iguodala told Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times he intends to sign a one-year deal with the Warriors:

“Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?"

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Iguodala's deal will be for the veteran minimum.

Iguodala will return to the Warriors after spending the past two seasons with the Miami Heat. He was originally traded by Golden State to the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2019, but he never appeared in a game for the Grizzlies before being traded to Miami seven months later.

Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2026) (Four-year extension reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

Klay Thompson, SG: $38M (2024)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

James Wiseman, C: $8.9M (2024)

Kevon Looney, PF: $4.8M (2022)

Jonathan Kuminga, G: $4.42M (2025)

Moses Moody, SF: $2.88M (2025)

Andre Iguodala, SF: $2.64M (2022)

Otto Porter Jr., F: $2.39M (2022) (Agreement reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports)

Nemanja Bjelica, PF: $2.09M (2022) (Agreement reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

Jordan Poole, SG: $2M (2023)

Alen Smailagic, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Damion Lee, SG: $1.5M (2022)

Eric Paschall, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Mychal Mulder, SG: $1.2M (2022)

Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: $1M (2022)

Gary Payton II, PG: $1M (2022)

The NBA announced this week that the salary cap for the 2021-22 season has been set at $112.414 million, with the luxury tax level at $136.606 million,

Per Spotrac, the Warriors already had the highest cap number in the league at $174.06 million before figuring in Iguodala's pending deal.

It's a credit to Warriors management and ownership they are willing to pay this much into the tax to keep their core group together. Curry agreed to a four-year, $215 million extension that ties him to the organization through the 2025-26 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State's ceiling this season will be determined by how Thompson looks in his return after missing the past two seasons with a torn ACL and torn Achilles.

Iguodala is a beloved figure in Warriors history for his run with the organization from 2013-19. He was named MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals after averaging 16.3 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and being the primary defender against LeBron James in the series.

At 37 years old, Iguodala is unlikely to be the impact player he was at his best in Golden State. He can still provide the franchise with contributions on both ends of the floor as a bench player.

Iguodala averaged a career-low 4.4 points on 38.3 percent shooting in 63 appearances with the Miami Heat last season. He was a positive player on the defensive end with 1.8 defensive win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Head coach Steve Kerr will determine the best way to utilize Iguodala at this stage of his career, but the Warriors do look much deeper now than they did at the end of the 2020-21 season.