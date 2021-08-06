Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 4x100M Relay Medal Winners, Times, Results

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in history, Italy won Olympic gold in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo on Friday.

The quartet of Lorenzo Patta, Marcell Jacobs, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu set a new national record with a time of 37.50 seconds to win gold.

Italy narrowly beat Great Britain at the line, and the Brits had to settle for silver with a time of 37.51 seconds. Canada took bronze in 37.70 seconds.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this event.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.