NBA Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr., Hornets in 'Ongoing' Talks About Free-Agent Contract

Kelly Oubre Jr. may have found a new home with the Charlotte Hornets, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic. The free-agent wing is reportedly in discussions with Charlotte, though no deal is imminent.

Oubre is looking to join his fourth NBA team a year after averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 55 games for the Golden State Warriors. He was traded to the Bay Area after Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles tendon just ahead of the regular season.

The 25-year-old Kansas product previously played for the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

It's unclear what type of deal Oubre is seeking after completing a two-year, $30 million deal originally signed with Phoenix. The first year of the deal worked out exceptionally well. Oubre averaged a career-best 18.7 points per game while shooting 35.2 percent from behind the arc. In 34.5 minutes per night, Oubre shot 45.2 percent from the floor, grabbed 6.4 boards and proved a reliable defender.

Then came Year 2.

Oubre regressed with the Warriors to 15.4 points per night as he struggled to find his rhythm from three-point range early in the year. Through his first 20 outings, the small forward sank just 23-of-101 three-pointers—a stretch that began with Oubre missing all but one of his first 25 attempts.

The Warriors tumultuous season ended with a play-in tournament elimination and sent Oubre to free agency.

Now he may go from a title contender trying to recapture its prime to a young team on the cusp of becoming a threat in the Eastern Conference. With LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward, the Hornets appear to be nearing the end of their rebuild.

Adding Oubre would only speed that process up. If last season was truly an off year for Oubre, Charlotte could be getting a steal in the open market.