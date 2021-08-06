Peyton Manning: Tom Brady Attending HOF Induction Ceremony 'Means a Lot'

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Peyton Manning is happy to see Tom Brady putting their old rivalry aside for his Hall of Fame induction.

"I'm not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that," Manning said during Fox's broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game of Brady attending Sunday's event. "But that means a lot, that he's taking the time."

Not only are Brady and Manning the two best quarterbacks of their generation, they crossed paths plenty of times on the field since they shared the same conference. And because the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots were so often Super Bowl contenders, those head-to-head encounters typically carried big stakes.

Brady had a decisive 11-6 edge overall, but Manning got to savor a pair of AFC Championship victories over the Patriots with the Denver Broncos in 2013 and 2015 prior to retiring.

It's unclear whether Brady chose to bring his seven Super Bowl rings with him to Canton, Ohio.