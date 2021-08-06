Eagles in 'No Rush' to Name Jalen Hurts Starting QB, Nick Sirianni Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles started Jalen Hurts over the last four weeks of 2020, traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts over the offseason and have Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens on the depth chart behind him this season.

But first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni isn't ready to name Hurts his regular season starter this soon into training camp. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Sirianni said there's no rush in putting the "QB1" label on on Hurts.

The Eagles continue to slow-walk what seems like an inevitable handing of the reins to Hurts despite the fact he's the only QB under club control beyond this season—both Flacco and Mullens signed one-year deals over the offseason.

“We wanna see [Hurts] grab the job and kind of run with it, and see what you do over a period of time," Eagles GM Howie Roseman told SiriusXM NFL Radio in May. "We want to be in a situation where we get as much information as possible, give him the best opportunity, you know, build that offensive line, give him the right weapons, put him in a system that really maximizes his ability, and then go from there.”

Through his first season in the league, Hurts passed for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four picks. He remains unproven in many regards. The Eagles also don't have too many other options long-term besides him.

Sirianni may not want to name him the team's starter yet, but barring a drastic change, it appears inevitable the Oklahoma alum leads the team onto the field for Week 1 and beyond.