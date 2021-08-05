Jerry Jones Announces Jimmy Johnson Will Be Inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson is officially headed to the team's Ring of Honor.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former quarterback Troy Aikman informed Johnson of the news during Fox's broadcast of the pregame for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between Dallas and the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Jones discussed the possibility of Johnson joining the Ring of Honor in 2017 after his own Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, per Todd Archer of ESPN:

"Just so we're clear, you know me: I want to make anything we do in that Ring of Honor—I want to make it have its own special attention, so I'm not going to get into that right now. But I hope it was obvious up there how much I appreciated what Jimmy has contributed to the Cowboys [and] his, frankly, lifelong friendship.

"Our differences, while they were certainly visible and magnitude because of the nature of it, if you really look at our friendship over the years, there's just not that much to fuss about. And so, it was pretty easy to reflect back on his contribution and what he meant."

Archer noted the relationship between the two grew contentious after Johnson's time with the Cowboys and reached the point that they "sparred through the media."

However, things appear to be in a better place, and Dallas may be celebrating Johnson's accomplishments in the near future.

The Cowboys hired Johnson following a successful run with the Miami Hurricanes for the 1989 season. While the team was an ugly 1-15 in that first year, he eventually turned the franchise around and won back-to-back Super Bowls during the 1992 and 1993 campaigns.

In all, Johnson went 44-36 with those two Lombardi Trophies during his five seasons in Dallas. He also coached the Miami Dolphins from 1996 through 1999, going 36-28 to finish with an 80-64 mark.

Johnson is part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class, which is being inducted alongside the 2021 class in Canton, Ohio, since celebrations were postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.