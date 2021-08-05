Texans' Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles' Boyfriend, on Olympics: 'I Was Sick for Her'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, who is dating Simone Biles, said he was "sick" when she had to withdraw from multiple Olympic events to focus on her mental health.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Owens opened up about what he knew of the situation with Biles:

"I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach. I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there."

Biles was scheduled to compete in six finals at the Tokyo Games, including the team final and five individual events.

After struggling during the first rotation in the team final, Biles announced she was withdrawing from the event because of the emotional stress she was feeling.

"Physically, I feel good. I'm in shape," Biles told Hoda Kotb on NBC's TODAY show (h/t Elisha Fieldstadt of NBC News). "Emotionally, it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat."

Biles eventually pulled out of the finals for the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor routine. The 24-year-old posted a video on Instagram last week of her in practice attempting to do a routine on the uneven bars, but she was unable to land properly:

Biles was able to return for the balance beam final on Tuesday. She won bronze in the event, marking her second consecutive Olympic medal on the balance beam.

It was also her seventh career Olympic medal, tying Shannon Miller for the most all-time by a United States female gymnast.

Owens and Biles went public with their relationship in August 2020. He is entering his third season with the Texans after going undrafted out of Missouri Western in 2018.