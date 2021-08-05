Raiders Rumors: Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Visiting with Las Vegas

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is reportedly making a free-agent visit with the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Thursday.

Wright, 32, spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft out of Mississippi State.

The 2016 Pro Bowl selection recorded 941 total tackles, 54 passes defended, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions across 144 regular-season appearances for Seattle. He added 110 total tackles in 15 playoff games.

He received a solid 75.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season.

In July, Wright told SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra) he hadn't ruled out a return to Seattle as the team evaluated its options.

"Yes, there is a chance," Wright said. "There is a chance, and I'm not closing the door on Seattle. Going into free agency, I thought it'd be a no-brainer, but they're going to wait until training camp, so we'll see."

If he signs with the Raiders, he'd likely compete with Cory Littleton for a starting job at outside linebacker and bring some veteran leadership and experience to a unit that's looking to make a major jump in 2021 after ranking 25th in yards allowed per game (389.1).

Wright shouldn't remain on the free-agent market much longer even if he leaves Las Vegas without a contract since he'll be one of the top linebackers available as injuries start to mount during the preseason.