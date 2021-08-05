X

    Mac Mcclung: 'I've Always Loved the Lakers. It's Like a Dream Come True'

    Adam WellsAugust 5, 2021

    Mac McClung's second game of the NBA summer league was a success, dropping 11 points on Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 84-74 win over the Sacramento Kings. 

    Speaking to reporters after the game (starts at :39 mark), McClung explained what playing for the Lakers means to him. 

    "I've always loved the Lakers. It's like a dream come true," he said. 

    McClung was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent. The 21-year-old played three seasons in college between Georgetown and Texas Tech. 

    After starting his college career at Georgetown, including being named to the Big East all-freshman team in 2018-19, McClung transferred to the Red Raiders in May 2020. 

    The move paid off, as McClung scored 15.5 points per game and had career-highs in field-goal percentage (41.9) and three-point percentage (34.3). He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. 

    Even though it will be a steep climb for McClung to make the Lakers roster, he could potentially earn a two-way contract if he continues to perform well in summer league. 

    McClung finished Thursday's game with 11 points (7-of-7 free throws), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes. 

