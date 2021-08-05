Mac Mcclung: 'I've Always Loved the Lakers. It's Like a Dream Come True'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung's second game of the NBA summer league was a success, dropping 11 points on Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 84-74 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Speaking to reporters after the game (starts at :39 mark), McClung explained what playing for the Lakers means to him.

"I've always loved the Lakers. It's like a dream come true," he said.

McClung was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent. The 21-year-old played three seasons in college between Georgetown and Texas Tech.

After starting his college career at Georgetown, including being named to the Big East all-freshman team in 2018-19, McClung transferred to the Red Raiders in May 2020.

The move paid off, as McClung scored 15.5 points per game and had career-highs in field-goal percentage (41.9) and three-point percentage (34.3). He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Even though it will be a steep climb for McClung to make the Lakers roster, he could potentially earn a two-way contract if he continues to perform well in summer league.

McClung finished Thursday's game with 11 points (7-of-7 free throws), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes.