Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

For the first time in five days, the Minnesota Vikings are going to have Kirk Cousins back on the practice field Thursday.

The Vikings announced that Cousins and backup quarterback Nate Stanley have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cousins, Stanley, Kellen Mond and receiver Myron Mitchell were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cousins was identified as a high-risk close contact on Saturday prior to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

There's been no confirmation of whether or not Cousins tested positive for the virus.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn't name anyone publicly, but he used the situation to stress the importance of everyone getting vaccinated.

"I just don't understand. I just don't understand," Zimmer told reporters on Monday. "I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this [get vaccinated]. But it is what it is."

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Minnesota has the lowest vaccine rate in the NFL with 64.5 percent of players fully vaccinated.

Jhabvala noted that 90 percent of all players across the NFL are at least partially vaccinated.

The Vikings signed Case Cookus and claimed Danny Etling off waivers on Monday to give them enough quarterbacks to go through practice.

Cousins will be eligible to practice today. The Vikings play their first preseason game Aug. 14 against the Denver Broncos.