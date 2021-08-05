Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, USWNT Beat Australia to Win Bronze Medal at 2021 Olympics

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scored two goals apiece as the United States women's soccer team scored a wild 4-3 win over Australia in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The U.S. raced out to a 4-1 lead at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Japan, but the Aussies nearly mounted a comeback with a pair of second-half goals, including one by Emily Gielnik in the 90th minute. The Americans were able to hold off the late rally to secure bronze.

It marks a return to the Olympic podium for the USWNT, which was eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio Games.

