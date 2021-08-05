Mac McClung, Lakers Bounce Back With Win vs. Davion Mitchell, Kings in Summer League

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column at NBA Summer League in Sacramento, California.

Los Angeles defeated the Sacramento Kings 84-74 in Wednesday's battle to improve to 1-1 following a loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Sacramento dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

As is often the case in Summer League, the individual players were bigger storylines than the actual game result.

For Sacramento, fans had an opportunity to see Davion Mitchell in action. The Kings selected him with the No. 9 pick of the 2021 NBA draft after he helped lead Baylor to a national championship, but Mitchell had an inconsistent performance on his way to 10 points and three rebounds on just 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

The best players on the floor for the Kings were Louis King (19 points and six rebounds) and Emanuel Terry (16 points and nine rebounds), but their showings were nowhere near enough to hold off a late charge from the Lakers.

Los Angeles won the fourth quarter 33-17 and received a solid showing from Devontae Cacok, who finished with 13 points, six boards and two steals. Mac McClung was also a notable name following an impressive collegiate career that included stops at Georgetown and Texas Tech, and he added 11 points off the bench.

It was an overall team effort for the Purple and Gold, who had six players score at least nine points in the win.