Olympic Skateboarding 2021: Men's Park Medal Winners and Results

AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Australian Keegan Palmer's final run, worthy of a massive 95.83 score, won him the gold medal. But he also had the second-best score on the night, putting together a 94.04 on his opening run that also would have also been enough to take home gold.

Brazil's Pedro Barros took home silver with a top run of 86.14, while United States skater Cory Juneau won the bronze with a top score of 84.13.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.