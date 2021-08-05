Jonathan Kuminga Shines, but Warriors Fall to Heat in 2021 NBA Summer League

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Miami Heat continued their impressive start to the NBA Summer League in Sacramento, California, with a 94-87 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Miami is now 2-0 with wins over the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, while Golden State fell to 1-1 following its win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Omer Yurtseven was under the spotlight after he won the Lakers game with two clutch free throws in the final moments on his way to 27 points and 19 rebounds, and the Georgetown product did not disappoint.

He poured in 15 points in the first quarter alone and finished with 25 points, eight boards and three blocks to help spearhead the winning effort. It was far from a solo effort, though, as Max Strus caught fire from deep with five three-pointers and tallied 27 points and five rebounds.

On the other side, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were the main storyline for the Warriors.

Golden State took them with the Nos. 7 and 14 picks of the 2021 NBA draft, respectively, and they both looked the part of future playmakers for stretches even in defeat.

Kuminga posted 18 points to help make up for six turnovers, while Moody notched 19 points and seven rebounds.