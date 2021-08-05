Kyle Lowry Thanks Raptors, Drake, More in Instagram Post After Heat Sign-And-Trade

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Kyle Lowry thanked a number of parties Wednesday as his time with the Toronto Raptors reportedly draws to a close.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the six-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal with the Miami Heat as part of a sign-and-trade.

Lowry said on Instagram he was "a 26 year old still trying to find his way" when he joined the Raptors in 2012. He added that "the ups and downs have been well worth it."

"Toronto will forever be my 2nd home and I will always be tied to the franchise, the city and the country of Canada which makes me so happy to say," he wrote.

Lowry proceeded to thank Raptors officials and staffers, former teammate DeMar DeRozan, members of the 2018-19 championship squad and music star Drake.

Lowry said he "legit gave blood , sweat, and tears and everything I've could !!!"

The 35-year-old is arguably the greatest player in Raptors history. He's first in assists (4,277) and steals (873) and second in points (10,540) behind DeRozan, whom Lowry called his "best friend." According to Basketball Reference, his 74.5 win shares are some distance ahead of the 61.8 of Chris Bosh, who is in second place.

Toronto's title triumph helped lift Lowry over the top when it comes to the city's sports legends.

Toronto Mayor John Tory wrote that Lowry's impact went beyond what he accomplished on the court:

"Kyle Lowry showed us how to win, but also how to treat our friends, elevate our teammates, celebrate our children and the joy they bring us," he said. "He stood up for what's right and called out injustice and Anti-Black racism. He was a role model for many and an inspiration to all of us."

There's no question Lowry will one day have his No. 7 jersey retired by the Raptors, a distinction the team hasn't granted to any player.

Tory went a step further and said he believes the city of Toronto will also honor the veteran playmaker with a statue.