Khabib Says Conor McGregor's Deleted Tweets About Late Father Show 'How Dirty' He Is

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

After Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264, when McGregor broke his leg, former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted that "Good always defeats evil."

McGregor responded in a since-deleted tweet that "Covid is good and father is evil?" That appeared to be in reference to Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap dying from COVID-19 complications last year.

On Wednesday, Nurmagomedov responded to McGregor's comments during an appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson show (34:40 mark):

"When he talk about this—you know, only evil can talk about your father, wife, kids, religion. If you're normal human, you're never gonna talk about this stuff. For me, I think he post this tweet, like, drunk too much or do something. And the next day, I think—and he always delete these tweets. And I think when he become all normal life and say, 'Oh, what I did.' And he delete. This is my opinion what he do all the time."

At that point, Tyson added the opinion that everything goes while promoting a fight. While Nurmagomedov agreed with that idea, McGregor and Nurmagomedov aren't currently promoting a matchup.

Nurmagomedov continued:

"When someone is not with us—he is not even alive—this is show you what you have inside. This is show you how dirty you are. When you one of the best in the world and you come and you punch someone like 70, like old man, this is show your heart. This is show who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how you can show yourself like this? I don't understand why his close people don't tell him, 'Hey, what's going on?'"

Former UFC fighter Henry Cejudo, who was serving as a co-host on the show, then asked Nurmagomedov what he thought might be missing from McGregor's life that he felt the need to comment on his deceased father:

"When you become rich, when you become famous, some people they lose real people around him. They lose them. Because real people who love you, they gonna tell you true. But fake people? They always say, 'You good, you good, you good.' They never say to you nothing because they don't want to upset you because they know they gonna lose this comfortable zone. But real people, they don't care about this. They was with you before you become famous and rich. They don't care about your money. They don't care about your fame. They just love you. ... I think he lose a lot of people around him. It's just my opinion. I don't think he have people who was with him before when he become champion. Everybody needs someone who remind you, 'Hey you're doing this. This is bad. This is good. This is bad.'"

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor by submission in the fourth round of their lightweight championship fight at UFC 229 in October 2018. It was arguably the most high-profile fight in UFC history.

The lead-up to that bout was intense, from McGregor's use of offensive language to throwing a chair at a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other fighters. And after Nurmagomedov's victory at UFC 229, chaos broke out in the Octagon. The victor jumped out of the cage and went after a member of McGregor's team, while three members of his own team went after McGregor in the Octagon.

Suffice to say, there is bad blood between the two men. But there are also limits, and in this instance, Nurmagomedov feels as though McGregor more than crossed the line.