Urban Meyer Explains How 'Winners and Losers' Drills Will Impact Jaguars Roster Cuts

Everything is a competition in Urban Meyer's eyes, and those competitions will apparently be used to determine roster cuts during his first season as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

As Michael DiRocco of ESPN explained, Meyer is determining "winners and losers" during one-on-one drills and keeping track as a way to help determine roster spots:

"A big roster's going to go to a smaller roster, and I think to be fair to players—we all have so much respect [and] this is a way guys make a living—I don't believe in subjectivity. I believe in what's your record? Every man's got a record. What it is? You are what your record [is]. If you lose a lot but you have a lot of potential, that's not real good.

"Just over the course of my career, I can give you example after example [of players that] maybe they're a little slow but they just never lose."

While using the system to influence roster cuts is something new for Meyer in his first season at the NFL, the concept is not. He used it in college at Florida and Ohio State to determine starters and playing time on his loaded rosters.

While doing so, he won three national championships and became one of the most successful coaches in college football history.

If he achieves even half as much success with the Jaguars, the system figures to remain in place.