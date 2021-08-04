Warriors Rumors: Eric Paschall Traded to Jazz for Protected 2nd-Round Draft Pick

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Utah Jazz are fortifying their bench by reportedly acquiring Eric Paschall from the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz will send a protected second-round draft pick to the Warriors in exchange for Paschall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

