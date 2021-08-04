X

    Warriors Rumors: Eric Paschall Traded to Jazz for Protected 2nd-Round Draft Pick

    Adam WellsAugust 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    The Utah Jazz are fortifying their bench by reportedly acquiring Eric Paschall from the Golden State Warriors. 

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz will send a protected second-round draft pick to the Warriors in exchange for Paschall. 

