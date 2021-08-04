Simone Biles 'Keeping the Door Open' for Potential 2024 Paris Olympics Return

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Simone Biles may not be done competing in the Olympics.

During an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, the gymnast said she is "keeping the door open" for a potential return in the 2024 Games in Paris. However, she also said she would like to take some time to reflect on her accomplishments and career.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," Biles said. "Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years."

