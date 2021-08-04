Tom Brady to Attend Peyton Manning's 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is impossible to tell the football story of Peyton Manning without mentioning Tom Brady, so it seems only fitting the latter will reportedly be at the former's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction on Sunday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Brady will fly to Canton, Ohio, during an off day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend the ceremony in person. He will be joined by Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, who was Manning's first quarterbacks coach with the Indianapolis Colts.

Showdowns between Manning's Colts and Denver Broncos and Brady's New England Patriots defined the AFC from 2001-15.

While Brady has the advantage in Super Bowl titles (seven to Manning's two) and owns an 11-6 record in the head-to-head matchups, the Hall of Famer went 3-2 in playoff games against No. 12.

The two competitors and friends will forever be linked and even competed in Capital One's The Match after Manning retired.

Manning will be part of a loaded 2021 class that also includes John Lynch, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson.