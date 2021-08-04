Lions HC Dan Campbell Says He Drinks 40 Ounces of Coffee, 4 Espresso Shots Per Day

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One reason that Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is such an animated character is what he drinks to help himself wake up every morning.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Campbell explained he starts every day with two Starbucks venti size Pike Place Roast coffees with two shots of espresso in each.

It's a miracle of science and testament to his physical health that Campbell is able to function each day with that much caffeine in his system.

Campbell certainly appears to have kept himself in excellent physical condition since his playing career ended after the 2009 season. He played 11 years in the NFL as a tight end.

If the daily routine makes him more effective and alert, perhaps Campbell will be able to get the Lions back on track sooner than expected. He has a tall task ahead of him, but it certainly seems like a job he's prepared to handle.