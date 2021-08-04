Knicks Rumors: Lakers UFA Dennis Schroder Draws Interest from NY

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

In their quest to find help at point guard, the New York Knicks are reportedly keeping an eye on Dennis Schroder.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks "have interest" in Schroder as a potential starting option.

There is a potential complicating factor for New York's interest in Schroder, however.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Kemba Walker intends to sign with the Knicks when he clears waivers after receiving a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

