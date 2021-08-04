Woj: Kemba Walker Plans to Sign Knicks Contract After Receiving Buyout from Thunder

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Veteran guard Kemba Walker is reportedly receiving a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the New York Knicks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder bought out the final two years and $74 million on Walker's contract, and his deal with New York will become official after he clears waivers.

The Thunder acquired Walker in a trade with the Boston Celtics in June. OKC received Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for bigs Al Horford and Moses Brown, as well as a 2023 second-round pick.

