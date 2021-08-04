Chris Paul Rumors: Suns PG 'Entertained' $100M Contract from New Orleans Pelicans

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

All-Star point guard Chris Paul reportedly "entertained" a three-year, $100 million offer from the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency before opting to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a four-year, $120 million contract.

"And Chris Paul, who [the Pelicans] offered $100 million from what I understand," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on his Hoop Collective podcast (via RealGM). "It helped convince Phoenix to give him at least [a] partially guaranteed fourth year. ... I think Chris entertained it for some period of time."

