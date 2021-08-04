Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors: 'Kings Definitely Have Interest in' Raptors Star

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly interested in acquiring forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors.

Appearing on the Deuce & Mo Podcast with Morgan Ragan, Sam Amick of The Athletic said that while the Kings are interested in Siakam, they are "waiting for clarity" about whether the Raptors truly intend to deal him:

Siakam, 27, has spent his entire five-year NBA career in Toronto where he has earned one All-Star nod and one NBA championship.

