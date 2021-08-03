Kwon Alexander, Saints Agree to 1-Year, $3M Contract for 2021 Season

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Linebacker Kwon Alexander is staying with the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the free agent agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the NFC South team on Tuesday. The LSU product appeared in seven games for the Saints last season after they acquired him via trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

Fellow New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis was thrilled about the news:

Alexander entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 and played his first four seasons with the club. He played the best football of his career in Tampa Bay and tallied 145 tackles in his second season.

He then followed that up with his only Pro Bowl selection in 2017 behind 97 tackles and three interceptions.

A string of injuries then derailed much of his progress, as he appeared in six games in 2018 and eight games in 2019. San Francisco moved him after just five games in 2020, although he ended up appearing in 12 games across his two stops and finished with 57 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one sack.

The biggest question with Alexander is whether he can remain healthy, but he is just 27 years old and familiar with the Saints' defensive scheme given his time there last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There will likely be more pressure on the defense in New Orleans this season with Drew Brees retired and Michael Thomas sidelined at the start of the year with an injury.

If Alexander rediscovers the form he displayed early in his career on the Buccaneers, he will be a key contributor as the defensive unit looks to lead the way in the defense of the Saints' four straight NFC South crowns.