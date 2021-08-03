X

    Warriors' Updated Salary-Cap Space After Stephen Curry's 4-Year, $215M Contract

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 4, 2021

    The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Curry is guaranteed $261 million over the next five seasons. His cap figures over the next five seasons are as follows, per Spotrac:

    • 2021-22: $45,780,966
    • 2022-23: $48,070,014
    • 2023-24: $51,915,615
    • 2024-25: $55,761,217
    • 2025-26: $59,606,818

    The Warriors have the most salary allotted for the 2021-22 season in the league thanks to a $161,808,101 cap hit, per HoopsHype.

    Per an NBA Communications press release on Monday, the league's 2021-22 salary cap is $112.414 million, and the luxury-tax level is $136.606 million. Ergo, the Warriors have no cap space remaining and will have to pay a luxury tax this year.

    Other big hits on the Warriors' 2021-22 cap include Klay Thompson ($37,980,720), Andrew Wiggins ($31,579,390) and Draymond Green ($24,026,712).

    Last year, the Warriors' tax level was $147 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks on Dec. 8.

    Despite being over the cap, the Warriors can use a taxpayer mid-level exception to acquire a free agent. That exception is worth $5.89 million.

    The Warriors improved from 15-50 in 2019-20 to 38-34 in 2020-21. They reached the play-in tournament but missed out on the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

    Next year will feature the return of Thompson, a five-time All-Star, from injury, and Golden State will also add a pair of draft lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

