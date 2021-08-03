Warriors' Updated Salary-Cap Space After Stephen Curry's 4-Year, $215M Contract

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry is guaranteed $261 million over the next five seasons. His cap figures over the next five seasons are as follows, per Spotrac:

2021-22: $45,780,966

2022-23: $48,070,014

2023-24: $51,915,615

2024-25: $55,761,217

2025-26: $59,606,818

The Warriors have the most salary allotted for the 2021-22 season in the league thanks to a $161,808,101 cap hit, per HoopsHype.

Per an NBA Communications press release on Monday, the league's 2021-22 salary cap is $112.414 million, and the luxury-tax level is $136.606 million. Ergo, the Warriors have no cap space remaining and will have to pay a luxury tax this year.

Other big hits on the Warriors' 2021-22 cap include Klay Thompson ($37,980,720), Andrew Wiggins ($31,579,390) and Draymond Green ($24,026,712).

Last year, the Warriors' tax level was $147 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks on Dec. 8.

Despite being over the cap, the Warriors can use a taxpayer mid-level exception to acquire a free agent. That exception is worth $5.89 million.

The Warriors improved from 15-50 in 2019-20 to 38-34 in 2020-21. They reached the play-in tournament but missed out on the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Next year will feature the return of Thompson, a five-time All-Star, from injury, and Golden State will also add a pair of draft lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.