Jets OT Cameron Clark Taken to Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury at Practice

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Jets offensive tackle Cameron Clark was transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury during practice Tuesday, according to the Associated Press' Dennis Waszak Jr.

Waszak reported Clark was participating in a team drill when he "went down" and "didn't appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him."

First-year head coach Robert Saleh addressed the situation and told reporters he wouldn't get into specifics. He also said Clark had "some" movement in his extremities:

Saleh called off the remainder of practice after the injury.

The Jets selected Clark with the 129th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He didn't suit up for the team as a rookie, opening the year on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment.

In May, The Athletic's Connor Hughes wrote that the 23-year-old "isn’t considered a legitimate starting option" but still had the team optimistic about his potential.

Entering training camp, Clark figured to be fighting for a backup role behind starting left tackle Mekhi Becton.