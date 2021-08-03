X

    Knicks, Warriors, Celtics 'Classic Edition' Uniforms for NBA's Anniversary Unveiled

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 3, 2021
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be throwing it back to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary.

    ESPN's Nick DePaula shared photos of Nike's "Classic Edition" line on Tuesday:

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    FIRST LOOK: Nike’s new “Classic Edition” jerseys for the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.<br><br>Will be worn by only the Knicks, Warriors &amp; Celtics — three of the league’s original franchises. <a href="https://t.co/CrZ6IjrYAY">pic.twitter.com/CrZ6IjrYAY</a>

    The Warriors pulled out all of the stops for their Back to the Future-themed jersey reveal:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    1947 ↔️ 2022<br><br>After 75 years of Warriors basketball, it’s time for the past to meet the future<br><br>Warriors Origins || <a href="https://twitter.com/Rakuten?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rakuten</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZQF9AHVfHy">pic.twitter.com/ZQF9AHVfHy</a>

    While the "Classic Edition" threads will be limited to the Knicks, Celtics and Warriors, the NBA is incorporating its 75th anniversary branding on all on-court apparel across the league.

    NBA @NBA

    As part of the celebration of NBA 75, all 2021-22 on-court Association, Icon, Statement, &amp; City Edition uniforms will feature diamond NBA logo embellishments on the back neck of the jersey &amp; diamond Nike logo embellishments on the left chest of the jersey. <a href="https://t.co/cU0z7aKSod">https://t.co/cU0z7aKSod</a> <a href="https://t.co/PDzSgdvDKI">pic.twitter.com/PDzSgdvDKI</a>

    The yearlong celebration will extend beyond fashion. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the league will honor the 75 best players in history, following a similar exercise to coincide with its 50th anniversary in 1997.

