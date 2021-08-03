Knicks, Warriors, Celtics 'Classic Edition' Uniforms for NBA's Anniversary Unveiled

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will be throwing it back to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary.

ESPN's Nick DePaula shared photos of Nike's "Classic Edition" line on Tuesday:

The Warriors pulled out all of the stops for their Back to the Future-themed jersey reveal:

While the "Classic Edition" threads will be limited to the Knicks, Celtics and Warriors, the NBA is incorporating its 75th anniversary branding on all on-court apparel across the league.

The yearlong celebration will extend beyond fashion. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the league will honor the 75 best players in history, following a similar exercise to coincide with its 50th anniversary in 1997.