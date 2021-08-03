Knicks Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Never Offered Contract by NY in 2021 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The New York Knicks reportedly never made an offer to Spencer Dinwiddie despite being regularly connected to him ahead of the 2021 NBA free-agency period.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News updated the situation Tuesday as Dinwiddie nears an agreement with the Washington Wizards. The Knicks focused on retaining their own free agents, re-signing Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. They also added Evan Fournier on a four-year, $78 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

