Khabib Says He's Retired, Won't Return to UFC; Thinks Conor McGregor Crossed the Line

Khabib Nurmagomedov reiterated Monday night that he is retired and has no plans to ever return to the UFC.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Khabib was emphatic when asked about his future inside the Octagon:

Responding to a question about whether he will ever fight again, Khabib said "no" several times in a row.

Khabib was also asked if he felt Conor McGregor "crossed the line" with a tweet that seemed to reference his father, which was later deleted. Khabib responded, "I think so."

After Khabib tweeted, "Good always defeats evil. Very happy for Dustin Poirier," in the wake of Poirier's victory over McGregor at UFC 264, McGregor tweeted and then deleted, "Covid is good and father is evil?"

Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

