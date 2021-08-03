Simone Biles Explains Pulling Out of Events; Discusses Her Mental Health and Return

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Simone Biles closed her run at the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze on balance beam in her return to competition after pulling out of several events while suffering from mental health issues.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist withdrew from the team final while suffering from "twisties," a condition suffered by gymnastics that causes them to struggle controlling their body in the air. She later dropped out of the individual all-around, vault, floor and uneven bars finals despite qualifying for each.

Biles discussed her eventful week after competing Tuesday, per D'Arcy Maine of ESPN.com:

"It wasn't easy pulling out of all those competitions. People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right head space and I didn't want to jeopardize my health and my safety because at the end of the day, it's not worth it."

The bronze represented the seventh career Olympic medal and the second in Tokyo for Biles, who won four gold medals for Team USA in 2016.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.