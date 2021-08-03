Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Parallel Bars Medal Winners, Scores and Results

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Zou Jingyuan won gold in the men's gymnastics parallel bars at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday, giving China its third winner in the event in the past four Olympic Games.

With a score of 16.233, Zou dominated the rest of the field. Germany's Lukas Dauser won silver with 15.700 and Turkey's Ferhat Arican took bronze with 15.633.

Zou's second medal of this Olympics also marked China's sixth in men's gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics after winning bronze in the men's team event.

