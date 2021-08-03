Video: Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin Shatter World Record in Men's 400m Hurdles

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

There's fast, and then there's the type of fast Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin displayed during Monday's (Tuesday in Japan) men's 400-meter hurdles race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The race was billed as a highly anticipated showdown between Norway's Warholm and the United States' Benjamin, and it did not disappoint. The former took home the gold, and the latter captured silver in dramatic fashion.

The world-record time was 46.70 seconds entering the competition, but Warholm finished the race in 45.94 seconds with an incredible finishing kick.

It appeared as if it would be a battle to the finish, but Warholm turned on the proverbial jets at the end and outlasted the American, who also broke the previous world record at 46.17 seconds.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos won the bronze medal at 46.72 seconds, which was also just off the previous world-record pace.