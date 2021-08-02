Bulls Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Drawing Interest from CHI amid Lakers, Knicks Buzz

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Chicago Bulls reportedly may be looking to add a veteran presence to their locker room as they attempt to build a contender in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Monday's episode of The Jump that the team is "interested in DeMar DeRozan."

DeRozan, who played the last three seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, has been linked to a number of other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

DeRozan has an impressive resume that includes four All-Star selections and two All-NBA selections.

He averaged as many as 27.3 points per game (2016-17) during one of his nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors and still put up 21.6 points a night this past season with the Spurs. It matched his scoring average across his three seasons in San Antonio.

Still, he will be 32 years old during the 2021-22 campaign and is just a 28.1 percent career shooter from beyond the arc. He has always been someone who was better from mid-range or attacking the rim than shooting from the outside, so it remains fair to at least wonder how his game will age in the modern era of spacing and three-point shooting.

DeRozan wouldn't have to worry about being the No. 1 option in Chicago if he did sign with the Bulls thanks to the presence of Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

That could lead to more openings on the elbow as defenders collapse on the other two playmakers and take some of the pressure off DeRozan.

Chicago is also looking to close the gap in the Eastern Conference after finishing two games behind the Charlotte Hornets in the race for the final play-in spot, and signing a veteran like DeRozan would further indicate a win-now approach as the 2021-22 season approaches.