Kyle Lowry Rumors: 'Everything Is in Place' for Heat, PG to Agree on Contract in FA

The Miami Heat aren't allowed to begin negotiating a deal with free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry until at least 6 p.m. ET Monday, but they're already shaping up as the favorite to sign him this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Jump that "everything is in place" for Lowry to agree to a contract with Miami, perhaps on the first day of the negotiating period.

